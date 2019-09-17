Man shot and killed at Mobile apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Mobile police say they were called to the Serenity Apartments at 557 Azalea Road for a shots fired complaint. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have identified the man as 41-year-old Darius Seltzer.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time, and they continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Mobile Police.

