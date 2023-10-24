MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot after two men got into a “dispute” with him, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Persimmon Street, near Threemile Creek, Monday at 8:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found that the victim had gotten into an argument with two men that he didn’t know.

During the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

