MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a woman was shot early Sunday afternoon on Kibby Street in Mobile, Ala.

Police say a man shot an adult female and left the scene on foot. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large at this time.

The incident occurred at 1819 Kibby St. at 5:05 p.m. No other information is available at this time.

