MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department Officials said a man was arrested after he approached a “suspicious subject” that was sitting in front of his home, which lead to one person shot.

On May 20 at about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Rigby Road after a suspicious person was reported to be outside the home. According to officers, the homeowner grabbed a gun and approached the victim while he was sitting inside his vehicle. The homeowner then hit the victim on the arm. The victim then got out of his car, and a fight started.

The homeowner then fired a round of shots at the victim and struck them in their leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The homeowner, Richard Southerland, was arrested and charged with assault, according to a news release from the MPD.