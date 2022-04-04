MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man shot into an occupied vehicle on Illinois Street Monday evening.

According to police, they were called to the 1500 block of Illinois Street due to a domestic altercation where shots were fired. When officers arrived they found that a man had fired multiple shots into a vehicle that his ex-girlfriend and her children were in. A female child had lacerations from the glass shards.

A few minutes later officers were called to the 500 block of Tuttle Avenue where shots had been fired. When they got to the location they found the subject himself had been a victim of gunfire by a man he knew. The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.