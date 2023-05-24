MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A couple sitting in a vehicle outside of an apartment complex was shot at early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Green Tree Apartments at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. The release said when officers arrived they talked with the victims. The man and his girlfriend were sitting in a car when another man allegedly walked up and began shooting at the man.

The male victim received minor injuries from shrapnel but refused medical treatment, according to the release. The suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.