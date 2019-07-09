Man shoots AR15 inside home while arguing with nephew

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG)- Michael Nolan, 25, was arrested Tuesday morning after an altercation inside a Grand Bay home.

According to the Mobile County Sheriffs Office, a man told deputies his uncle, Nolan, grabbed an AR15 during an argument and fired one round at the victim. The nephew also claims Nolan threatened to shoot everyone inside the home.

It happened on Edmond Marcano Road around 1:00 am. Both the victim and Nolan live at the residence, according to MCSO.

Nolan is in Mobile Metro Jail charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a gun in an occupied building.

MCSO says the gun that was found does not have a model or serial number.