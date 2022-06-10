SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department is investigating a crash where one man was seriously injured.

The crash happened Friday, June 10 at Highway 43 near Burger King in Saraland. Currently, it is not known how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or if anyone else was injured.

The crash was so severe that it knocked out power nearby and one man is seriously injured, according to the SPD.