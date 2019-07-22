Man dies after tubing accident on Dog River

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:10) Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division confirms the man has died. He’s been identified as 53 year old Lorenzo Stallworth.

This is a press release from ALEA: “At approximately 7:00 p.m. Sunday July 21st, a vessel was traveling on Dog River within the city of Mobile pulling three persons on a tube. The vessel crossed a boat wake from another vessel causing the tube to pull to the side of the river where it struck a pier near 2313 Venetia Road. The three persons on the tube attempted to get off of the tube prior to impact; one victim was successful but the other two (a female and a male) struck the pier pilings. Mobile Fire Rescue responded to the scene and all three were transported to University Hospital. One male suffered a dislocated shoulder, the female suffered a back injury, and the other male suffered life-threatening injuries. The male with life-threatening injuries was pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital. Personal Flotation Devices were used by all three. The vessel was occupied by six other people. This accident is still under investigation. This is the 26th boating fatality in Alabama in 2019.”

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a tubing accident on Dog River.

Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Venetia Road just after 7:00 Sunday evening. Firefighters were told a man was tubing when the tube slammed into a dock. Firefighters say the man was unresponsive when they arrived.

He was taken to the hospital with major trauma injuries.