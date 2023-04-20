MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge sentenced Freddy Diaz to the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for the 2021 Saddle Up Saloon shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.
A Mobile County Jury found Diaz guilty of manslaughter and first-degree assault in February 2023. Diaz shot and killed 30-year-old Andrew Sims and injured Damon Givens.
Diaz allegedly opened fire in the downtown bar around 2 a.m., on Aug. 14, 2021.
Saddle Up Saloon released a statement to WKRG News 5 in 2021.
The Saddle Up Saloon family is in shock and is traumatized by the event that happened Saturday morning after midnight. The owners of Saddle Up Saloon are on a preplanned, long-delayed vacation and are hurrying to return to be with their employees and staff. Saddle Up will not open this weekend and our sole concern is the recovery physically and emotionally of all our staff and customers. We are praying for the family of the deceased victim and our hearts are lifting his family in prayer. We have received many messages of support from our friends and other industry colleagues and we would like everyone to know that we thank you for your concern and will lean on your prayers as we navigate through this horrific time.Saddle Up Saloon