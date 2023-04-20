MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge sentenced Freddy Diaz to the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for the 2021 Saddle Up Saloon shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

A Mobile County Jury found Diaz guilty of manslaughter and first-degree assault in February 2023. Diaz shot and killed 30-year-old Andrew Sims and injured Damon Givens.

Diaz allegedly opened fire in the downtown bar around 2 a.m., on Aug. 14, 2021.

Saddle Up Saloon released a statement to WKRG News 5 in 2021.