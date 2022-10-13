MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a man to life without the possibility of parole Thursday, Oct. 13 in connection to a June 2017 Walgreens robbery, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

A Mobile County Jury found Altonio Spencer guilty of robbery in the first degree and robbery of a pharmacy in the first degree in June 2022.

In June 2017, Spencer and two others “forced their way” into a Walgreens on Springhill Avenue at “closing time,” according to the post. The three came into the pharmacy with guns, put employees in the back of the store and disabled the alarm.

Then the trio “forced the store clerk, a 17-year-old boy, against the security gate to the pharmacy until it broke loose.”

They forced the manager of Walgreens to open a safe in an office and they stole money and “all the narcotics they could from the pharmacy.”

Police tracked down and arrested the three suspects at a home and seized all the money and pills through a “tracking device in one of the pill bottles.”

Assistant District Attorneys Bren McMaken and Maggie Browning represented the state in this case.

“The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office is grateful to the citizens who found Spencer guilty and for the sentence imposed today,” read the post.