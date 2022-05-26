MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison after he robbed a Family Dollar Store in 2018.

Herbert Hosea was given the mandatory sentence after he was found guilty of Robbery in the First degree. Hosea was found guilty of robbing a Family Dollar store at N. Broad Street. Hosea walked into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint Nov. 20, 2018.

Hosea fled the scene but dropped a bandana near the store’s entrance. DNA testing was done on the bandana, which matched Hosea’s. Hosea was later charged for the crime.

Hosea was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole due to his prior convictions. Hosea had several priors, including two Robbery First convictions, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.