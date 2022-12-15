MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Judge sentenced a man to life in prison without possibility of parole “for the intentional murder of Lelia Smith,” according to a Facebook post from the Mobile DA.

Kenny Campbell was found guilty of murder in September 2022 in connection to a March 2018 shooting off Bear Fork Road. Smith was shot in her car. Smith left behind two children.

The DA said the “evidence at trial showed that this murder was highly premeditated.” Evidence of Campbell’s four prior felony convictions were presented at trial.

“I am grateful to the Mobile Police Department and the team here at the District Attorney’s Office for all of their hard work and efforts on this case,” said Assistant Attorney Louis Walker.

“Lelia Smith had her life stolen from her when she was only 27 years old,” said Walker in 2018. “Thank you to everyone who has helped seek justice for her tragic death.”

Photo of Lelia Smith provided by Mobile DA

Three days following the shooting, Mobile Police searched Campbell’s home and found four guns and 376 rounds of ammunition. Campbell was a convicted felon at the time and was not allowed to possess guns.

In May 2018, WKRG News 5 learned Campbell was connected to another murder in February 2008. Campbell’s wife, Shannon, was found shot in front of her home with her toddler by her side.