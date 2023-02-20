The man found guilty of murdering a woman back in 2018 has been sentenced, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man found guilty of murdering a woman back in 2018 has been sentenced, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Antonio Collier was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Mercedes Jackson. Jackson’s murder was the first homicide in Mobile in 2018.

According to previous reporting, Jackson, 32, was found shot and killed between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2018, on West Gulf Field Drive. A second crime scene was established at Delta Street and Linwood Drive.

Prosecutors said Collier had threatened to kill Jackson the night before the murder over the phone. Later Collier drove to Jackson’s mother’s home and held a gun to Jackson’s head. The next day Jackson and her new boyfriend were helping her sister who had car trouble when Collier showed up with a gun.

In court, prosecutors said Jackson and her boyfriend drove off to get away from Collier. That is when Collier started shooting, fatally shooting Jackson in the head.

Collier’s defense attorney claimed members of Jackson’s family showed up at his mother’s home and fired more than 40 shots. His bond was set at $180,000.

In January 2023, Collier was found guilty of capital murder.