MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Broderick McCants shot and killed Matthew Scott Lowry on St. Stephens Road in January 2021. A Mobile jury found McCants guilty of intentional murder in March 2023.

Officers with the Prichard Police Department were called to the 3000 block of St. Stephens Road on Jan. 10, 2021, for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a man, Lowry, who appeared to be shot. EMS and Prichard Fire Department were called to the scene. Lowry was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested McCants for the murder. Officers said McCants and Lowry were known to each other.