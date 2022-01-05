Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder on Mohawk Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Dec. 5 for the murder of a Mobile man that happened back in 2018.

Alexander Bridges was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Richard Smith. Bridges was sentenced after he was found guilty for Smith’s murder by a Mobile County jury last October.

Smith, 25, was shot and killed on Mohawk Street May 24, 2018. He was shot twice in his back while sitting in a car in his mother’s driveway, according to the release from the Mobile County DA’s office.

Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan released a statement about Bridges sentencing.

“As Richard’s mother stated in Court today, ‘justice is due!’ Thankfully, justice was served today with the maximum punishment allowed for this horrific crime under Alabama law. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank Detective Jermaine Rogers, the City of Mobile’s Homicide Division, and the numerous others who worked so tirelessly to ensure justice was served for Richard Smith, his grieving family, and the citizens of Mobile County.” Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan

Smith was described as a Mobile native who loved his friends and family, according to the release.