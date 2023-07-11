MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man found guilty of murder in May has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Hatch was found guilty of intentional murder on May 16, 2023. He shot and killed Samuel Anderson on Halloween night in 2017.

At the time of the murder, police told WKRG a verbal altercation led to the shooting. A week later, Hatch’s mother’s home was shot at several times.

According to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood, the victim, Anderson was visiting his children at their mother’s home.

While there, he saw the mother had another man over who she had a romantic relationship with. The person in the relationship called his brother who ended up being Christopher Hatch, and he shot and killed Anderson after a bullet struck him in the back.