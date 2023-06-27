MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man he met on an LGBTQ dating app, according to officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Sabronte Rhodes was found guilty in May of the murder of Johnny Clark Soekhies, 58, that happened in October 2019. On June 27, 2023, Rhodes was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Soekhies’ body was found on Oct. 25, 2019, in an abandoned partially-developed subdivision on Oyler Road near Jeff Hamilton Road. An autopsy revealed he had been shot in the head.

Officials said Rhodes met Soekhies on the dating app Grindr. Rhodes would use the app as a way to lure robbery victims.

During a preliminary hearing in February 2020, it was revealed that the gun used to kill Soekhies had been used in another shooting days later.

At the time of Rhodes’ arrest, WKRG spoke with a man who said Rhodes used Grindr to target him, too. The man said he was out of town when Rhodes broke into his home and stole two TVs. Rhodes was arrested and charged with burglary.