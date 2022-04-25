MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for murdering a man in a drive-by shooting back in 2018.

Patrick Johnson was sentenced after he was found guilty Jan. 27, 2022, for the Capital Murder of Justin Mooney, Attempted Murder of Tariano Hill, Attempted Murder of Lamar Clifton and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Johnson shot and killed Mooney outside his mother’s driveway at Raven Street in Birdville. Mooney, a Mobile Public Works employee, was not the intended target.

Johnson had a “prior dispute” with Hill, who was parked with Clifton outside the home, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s office.

When Johnson saw Hill and Clifton, he drove past the home and shot at the two inside the car. Mooney was caught in the crossfire and died in his mother’s driveway.

Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood told WKRG News 5 four years ago that Johnson and his partner, Myles Caples were shooting at rival gang members when Mooney was killed.

Patrick Johnsons and Myles Caples

Both Johnson and Caples were later indicted by a grand jury for Mooney’s murder.