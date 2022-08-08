MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Aug. 8, for strangling his mother and stealing her credit cards.

Clark Raines was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole for the murder of Kay Raines, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. Clark Raines was found guilty of strangling his mother, Kay Raines back in 2017.

Kay Raines, a Mobile resident, was killed inside her home in January of 2017. Her remains were found two months later in a shallow grave in Baldwin County. During the 2022 trial, prosecutors submitted evidence showing Raines used his mother’s credit card days after she was killed. He was also believed to have sold off some of her items, according to the Mobile County DA’s office.

Clark Raines was also found guilty of 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. In addition to the life sentence, Raines was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for the credit card charges. Prosecutors believe Raines killed his mother after she spent her inheritance, which was awarded to her after her husband died in 2006.

Kay Raines

The Mobile County DA’s office thanked Kay Raines friend’s for their support throughout the trial. She was described as a “beautiful, kind soul,” according to the post.