MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Satsuma man back in 2019.

Michael Fletcher was sentenced after a Mobile County jury found him guilty of murdering David Beck-Shank. Beck-Shank was shot in his car at Northgate Drive South in Satsuma.

Beck-Shank was shot after he got into a fight with DJ Broadus, Fletcher’s friend. Fletcher then followed Beck-Shank to his car and shot him in his chest.

The bullet traveled through Beck-Shank’s neck and torso, causing critical injuries. Beck-Shank was taken to USA University Health Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Surveillance footage showed Fletcher walking towards Beck-Shank’s car carrying a revolver. Fletcher was out on bond for another crime at the time of the shooting.

Fletcher was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, according to a tweet from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Fletcher’s brother, Terry Fletcher, was also charged in 2019 for stealing cash, a cell phone and marijuana from Beck-Shank after he was shot. Terry Fletcher was also out on bond for another crime at the time of the shooting.