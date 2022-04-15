MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of robbery.

A jury found Herbert Hosea guilty of Robbery in the First Degree for a crime that happened at Family Dollar at N. Broad Street. Hosea walked into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint Nov. 20, 2018.

Hosea fled the scene but dropped a bandana near the store’s entrance. DNA testing on the bandana matched Hosea’s, and he was later arrested.

Hosea “has several prior convictions, including two Robbery First convictions,” according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Due to his priors, Hosea will be sentenced to life without parole.