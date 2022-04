MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman back in 2017.

Richard Jones was sentenced for the murder of Eppie Farris. Jones shot and killed Farris in June of 2017, believing she stole drugs from him. Her body was found behind several abandoned homes near Caroline Avenue and Pine Street.

Jones was also charged with murdering Christopher Coleman, whose body was found on Fry Street in 2017.

Jones was found not guilty of Coleman’s murder Oct. 9, 2020.