MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page.

A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11.

After the sentencing, Assistant D.A. McRae Young said the lengthy sentence sends a message.

“I was honored to represent the State of Alabama on behalf of this vulnerable victim,” said Young. “Cases like these remind me why our jobs at the District Attorney’s Office are so important. I believe that this lengthy sentence is a direct message from the justice system that gun violence in our community will not be tolerated.”