Man sentenced to 25 years in 2016 fatal shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile DA’s Office, Israel Hall was sentenced to 25 years for shooting and killing DeLauna Anderson.
While DeLauna traveled to work on the morning of October 18, 2016, Hall attempted to rob her which led to her untimely death. Police said anyone that happened to be in that area could have very well been the target.
