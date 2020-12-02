Man sentenced to 25 years in 2016 fatal shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile DA’s Office, Israel Hall was sentenced to 25 years for shooting and killing DeLauna Anderson.

While DeLauna traveled to work on the morning of October 18, 2016, Hall attempted to rob her which led to her untimely death. Police said anyone that happened to be in that area could have very well been the target.

Israel Hall sentenced to 25 yrs for the fatal shooting of DeLauna Anderson. In the early morning hours of October 18th, 2016, the victim was on her way to work when she was senselessly shot and killed. A jury found the defendant guilty of Felony Murder earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/SvkYTYWdr6 — Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) December 2, 2020

