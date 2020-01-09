Man sentenced to 20 years in Mobile stabbing death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nigel Steele, the man accused of stabbing Kendale Ely to death in January of 2017, received the maximum sentence for manslaughter Thursday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Ely’s family tells News 5 they wanted Steele to go away for murder Thursday. According to court documents, murder was the original charge, but it was lessened to manslaughter in November.

Steele was convicted of stabbing Ely to death on Gulf Field Drive in Mobile on January 27, 2017.

When he was out on bond, he was arrested in April of 2018 in Baldwin County for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ely’s brother and sister-in-law sent News 5 the following statement.

The family wanted murder, but we got manslaughter which carries 2 to 20 and we got the max of 20 years so we still got justice served At the end of the day our loved one lost his life and will never come back. RIP Kendale. Christine and Steven Ely

