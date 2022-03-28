MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter.

Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including:

Kidnapping Second Degree

Felony Domestic Violence Assault

Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief

Interference with an Emergency Call

Harassment

Pierson was charged in 2020 after he got into an argument with his girlfriend. The girlfriend was concerned about a gun that Pierson left out during her 7-year-old’s birthday party, which was “left out for another child to grab,” according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Pierson then punched, slapped and dragged his girlfriend. He also put her 10-year-old daughter in a chokehold and broke two cellphones, leaving them unable to call for help. Pierson also kidnapped his girlfriend in a vehicle and she was later rescued by officers.

Pierson also has a pending charge for manslaughter.