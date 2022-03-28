MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter.
Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including:
- Kidnapping Second Degree
- Felony Domestic Violence Assault
- Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief
- Interference with an Emergency Call
- Harassment
Pierson was charged in 2020 after he got into an argument with his girlfriend. The girlfriend was concerned about a gun that Pierson left out during her 7-year-old’s birthday party, which was “left out for another child to grab,” according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.
Pierson then punched, slapped and dragged his girlfriend. He also put her 10-year-old daughter in a chokehold and broke two cellphones, leaving them unable to call for help. Pierson also kidnapped his girlfriend in a vehicle and she was later rescued by officers.
Pierson also has a pending charge for manslaughter.