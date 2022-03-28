MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter.

Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including:

  • Kidnapping Second Degree
  • Felony Domestic Violence Assault
  • Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief
  • Interference with an Emergency Call
  • Harassment

Pierson was charged in 2020 after he got into an argument with his girlfriend. The girlfriend was concerned about a gun that Pierson left out during her 7-year-old’s birthday party, which was “left out for another child to grab,” according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. 

Pierson then punched, slapped and dragged his girlfriend. He also put her 10-year-old daughter in a chokehold and broke two cellphones, leaving them unable to call for help. Pierson also kidnapped his girlfriend in a vehicle and she was later rescued by officers. 

Pierson also has a pending charge for manslaughter.