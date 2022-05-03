MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Patrick Tillman was sentenced after a Mobile County Jury found him guilty of sexual abuse of a child under 12. Tillman was found guilty April 1, 2022, and sentenced May 3, 2022.

Following Tillman’s guilty verdict, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Catlin thanks those involved in working the case.

“I am so thankful justice was served for our victim and her family,” said Catlin. “She told me today was the day she could finally breathe again.”

Tillman was sentenced to 20 years, which is the maximum sentence for sexually abusing a child under the age of 12, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.