Man sentenced to 20 years for 2017 fatal shooting at Quik Pick gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a young father at the Quik Pick on St. Stephens Road in 2017.

Henry Perryman was sentenced Tuesday, June 23, for the murder of Carlos Peebles. Peebles, 21, was shot in the head and died of his injuries at the hospital. At the time, Peebles was a father of a 3-month-old with another on the way.

Carlos Peebles

Perryman was also shot twice during the 2017 incident. He was released from the hospital but was later arrested in connection to Peebles’ death on his 19th birthday on Oct. 28, 2017.

