MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 20 years after he pled guilty to Manslaughter.

Teandre Kimbrough was sentenced after he pled guilty to manslaughter for the death of Jeffery Demetrius Ford Jr. Kimbrough shot and killed Ford in 2016. Ford was shot after he agreed to meet up with Kimbrough at the Thomas Sullivan Community Center.

The two men got into an argument and Kimbrough shot Ford in his chest. The 18-year-old was later taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries. Kimbrough’s parents helped turn him in after they found out he was wanted for murder.

Kimbrough was charged with murder in 2016. Kimbrough initially pled not guilty to murder charges in 2016, but later pled guilty to manslaughter in 2022.

Assistant District Attorney Michaelyn Gober made a statement after Kimbrough pled guilty:

“Jeffery Ford’s family told me that he was a special young man and always willing to help someone. It is tragic that he will never be allowed to reach his potential due to senseless gun violence committed by the defendant. It is my hope that the resolution of this case can bring some sense of closure to this family.” Assistant District Attorney Michaelyn Gober

Jeffery Demetrius Ford Jr.

Ford was a father, son cousin and friend. He was described as a caring person with a big heart, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.