SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — An Arkansas man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after he was caught throwing trash bags of meth from his car during a police chase.

Umberto Rosales Mendoza, 22, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison after he led Saraland Police on a high-speed chase along Interstate 65 July 9, 2021. Mendoza was spotted speeding in a Honda Accord on the interstate.

When an officer tried to pull him over, Mendoza sped away and led officers on a chase. Mendoza reached speeds of 114 miles per hour while he ran others off the road and drove on the other side of the road, according to a news release from the South Alabama U.S. Department of Justice.

While running a red light, another car struck the Honda and Mendoza ran on foot, “narrowly avoiding being hit by multiple vehicles” before Saraland Police were able to take him into custody, according to the release. Officers also spotted his passenger, Luis Alexander Guzman Calderon, throwing a trash bag full of methamphetamine from the car.

The pair was found with 12 kilos of meth and racked up several charges while they tried to flee from police. Mendoza and Calderon pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Mendoza will serve five years of probation once he is released from prison. During his supervised release, Mendoza will be subject to drug tests and searches. Mendoza will also have to be treated for drug and/or alcohol abuse and possible mental health issues. Mendoza must pay $100 in special assessment, according to the release.