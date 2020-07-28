Man says ‘Thank You’ by donating to the MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hamed Akbarian Tefaghi, an immigrant from Iran since 2001, gave a large donation to the Mobile Area Law Enforcement Foundation (MLEF) Tuesday to say thank you to those in blue.

“What I see is no one is supporting cops right now. Ignorance comes in all colors. It doesn’t matter you’re white, black, or brown like me, or blue. You are a human being and you’re under one flag and one national anthem. So we need to work together to make the community great.” Hamed Akbarian Tefaghi

Hamed and his son presented a check to MLEF which will then give the fund to the Mobile Police Department (MPD) to use as needed.

“The foundation does a lot of things to helps support law enforcement here in our community. There are often times things are needed by an agency that are not supported by at the immediate time in the budget that the Mayor and the council can provide at that time. So the foundation often times fills gaps that can’t be filed any other way. We are truly thankful.” Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste

“I am an immigrant and I know what they have in this country that does not exist in other countries. And unfortunately, some people don’t appreciate it. As an immigrant is was my responsibility to say thank you to law enforcement who are protecting their communities. Hamed Akbarian Tefaghi

The amount of the donation was not made public. Watch the full video above to hear more about Tefaghi’s donation.

More information about MLEF:

The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009 to support the community through fiscally backing the Mobile Police Department. MLEF was formed as a central institution to provide a greater impact in supporting and implementing the missions of the Mobile Police Department.



