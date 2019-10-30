Man says murder suspect used gay dating app to target him too

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says there may be more robbery victims of homicide suspect Sabronte Rhodes.

Rhodes was arrested for murder Tuesday night in connection to the death of Johnny Clark Soekhies. Soekhies was found dead on Friday on Oyler Road next to a storm drain in a partially developed subdivision. Investigators believe the murder started off as a robbery.

“We do know that Rhodes was using the Grindr App to reach out to people and that’s ultimately what he used to get mister Soekhies in the vehicle with him,” said Captain Paul Burch.

News 5 spoke with one man who says Rhodes also used Grindr to target him, too.

News 5 reached out to Grindr about this case, they sent us the following response:

We extend our deepest condolences to Johnny Clark Soekhies’ loved ones amid this heartbreaking incident. At Grindr, we are deeply committed to creating a safe online environment for all of our users. We take a number of measures to protect our community, including banning user accounts that violate our Community Guidelines, redesigning our in-app reporting process, and providing a Safety Guide to assist users when interacting with others online. We also listen to and engage with our community through many channels, encouraging them to report suspicious activities through our in-app reporting function, and addressing issues that are brought to our attention. We continually assess our practices and implement new measures to provide a safe environment on our platform. Grindr spokesperson

