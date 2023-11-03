MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is on the loose after he robbed a food mart in Mobile, according to the police department.

Officers said they were called to DBN Food Mart on Downtowner Boulevard on Thursday around 8:45 a.m. for a robbery report.

When they arrived, officers found that a man entered the food mart to make a purchase. While checking out, the man allegedly tried to grab money from the open cash register.

The cashier attempted to make the man leave; however, he claimed to have a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

The cashier complied and the man left the store on foot.

