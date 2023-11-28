MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man with active warrants in Mobile was arrested on Nov. 22 after he was located at a Hardee’s restaurant in Mobile, according to police.

Officers located Brandon Pettaway, 30, at the Hardee’s on Highway 90 at 10:15 a.m., according to a Mobile Police Department news release, which said he had multiple active warrants out.

Pettaway allegedly attempted to flee the scene in his car but he was boxed in and could not leave.

Pettaway then got out of his car and ran before being caught, according to the release. During a search of Pettaway’s car, officers said they found a gun, drugs and marijuana.

Pettaway was charged with two counts of criminal mischief, attempting to elude, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, certain persons forbidden and possession of marijuana.