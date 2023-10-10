MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who attempted to flee a traffic stop on foot has been arrested, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Lawmen made a traffic stop Saturday around 11 p.m. at Spring Hill Avenue and Columbia Street. The driver pulled over, exited the vehicle, and then attempted to flee the scene on foot, police said.

Police chased the person on foot, eventually caught him and found him in possession of drugs, according to an MPD news release.

Officers arrested Cameron Smith, 27, on obstructing justice using a false identity, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, pistol-certain persons forbidden, escape in the third degree, attempting to elude, possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and outstanding warrants, according to the news release.