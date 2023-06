MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wearing a mask entered the Schillinger Road Winn Dixie grocery store Tuesday afternoon and, gun in hand, demanded money for a clerk, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Police responded to a robbery call at the grocery store at about 5 p.m.

Police said the clerk gave the suspect money. The suspect, who police have not identified, then ran away from the store.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery.