MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said a pizza delivery driver was robbed on Dauphin Street Sunday, July 17.

Officers said the delivery driver went to deliver a pizza to the 1000 block of Dauphin Street, near Old Shell Road. When the driver asked for the payment, the man allegedly got upset and said he had paid for the pizza online. He also said he no longer wanted the pizza.

Officers said the delivery driver then walked to his car and the man followed him. That’s when the man pulled out a gun and demanded that the delivery driver give him the pizza, according to officials. The driver put the pizza on top of the man’s car and left. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.