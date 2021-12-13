Man robs Family Dollar store on DIP, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man dressed in all black robbed the Family Dollar store on Dauphin Island Parkway Friday night as it was closing.

Officers responded to the store at 1281 Dauphin Island Parkway at about 10:54 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. When officers arrived, they were told a man dressed in all black and carrying a backpack entered the store. The man implied to the cashier he had a firearm and demanded money. The cashier complied, and the man left the business and ran away.

No one was injured, and police are investigating.