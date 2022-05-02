MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a robbery that happened Sunday, May 1 at a Dollar General off Dawes Road.

Officers were called to the store at about 8:45 a.m. for a report of a robbery. Officers determined that a man wearing all black walked up to the manager and demanded money. The man, who was armed with a gun, was also wearing a blue mask, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The man asked for money from the cash register. He also stole several cigarette cartons and cash from the manager’s wallet, according to the release. The man then left in a vehicle. Mobile Police will continue to investigate the robbery.