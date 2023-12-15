MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old was robbed at knifepoint Thursday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Duval Street and Stewart Avenue Thursday around 2:40 p.m. for a robbery report.

When they arrived, officers found that a man had approached a 13-year-old boy and pulled out a knife before demanding his wallet, according to a news release.

The boy complied and the man left the area on foot. The victim was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

