MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man was robbed while making a withdrawal from a Wells Fargo ATM Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the Wells Fargo at 3001 Dauphin St. at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. When officers arrived, the victim told them he was withdrawing money from the ATM when a man struck him in the face.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect. Dynnie E. Prince Jr. was arrested and charged third-degree robbery.