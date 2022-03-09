MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said a man was robbed by a coworker after he got off from work.

MPD says around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 officers responded to the 700 block of Gayle Street in reference to a robbery complaint. When officers arrived, they discovered a male victim was robbed by his coworker when he had gotten off from work from Zaxby’s on Springhill Ave.

The juvenile male suspect produced a firearm and demanded his money from his coworker victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot from the scene.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.