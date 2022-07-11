MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers said Kevin Paul, 26, was riding a motorcycle down Papermill Road, near Bay Bridge Road when he was hit by a car. The driver of a car allegedly went through a stop sign on McKinley Street and hit the motorcycle.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle was sent to the hospital for their injuries. Paul was unresponsive when police arrived and was transported to the hospital, which is where he later died. It is unknown at this time whether the driver of the car will face any charges.