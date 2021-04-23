Man reunites with officer who saved his life during Crime Victims’ Rights Walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights week, to honor that, the Mobile Police Department invited victims and their families to walk together. They did this as a way to raise awareness for victims’ rights, protections, and services.

Members of MPD and victims of crime joined together Friday morning to walk across the street to the Public Safety Memorial Park in unison.

“We can’t imagine what they go through as a victim. But we can be here to support them and stand with them and be that support whenever they need us,” said Commander Curtis Graves with MPD.

During the walk, a special reunion for one of those victims.

“I recognized him from the moment I walked up. I remember him,” said Detective Taylor Wood with the MPD.

“If it wasn’t for officer Wood, I wouldn’t be here today,” Maurice Hill said.

Hill was shot in the leg by a former employee last May. Officer Taylor Wood was around the corner and got to the Signatures Barbershop on Midmost Drive, saw Hill and immediately put a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding.

“He did an amazing job. He definitely represented the force well by rushing to a victim, a person who was shot dying,” Hill said.

They walked together, supporting each other. “It’s not too often you get to go back and see the victims you may have been with,” Wood said. He continued, “and then they come out and reach out and show they still care.”

“I’m here to tell the story and hope that it helps someone else overcome any trauma in life,” Hill said.