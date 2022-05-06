MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed the suspect of a stolen vehicle has returned the vehicle Thursday morning.

MPD said officers responded to Havana Automotive on Three Notch Road Thursday morning around 10 a.m. in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle. When MPD officers arrived, they discovered that the suspect had returned the vehicle and remained on the scene.

However, when MPD officers tried to detain the subject and he resisted arrest. John Silloway, 43, was arrested.