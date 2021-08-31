Man rescued from overturned 18-wheeler during tornado: ‘I thought I was going to die’

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A man says he feels lucky to be alive after getting rescued from his 18-wheeler after tornadic winds toppled the truck in Saraland on Monday

The tornado ripped through Saraland and injured three people, including the LeFrazier Stallworth, truck driver who was working to dock a semi when the winds picked up at the China Doll/Dixie Lily Foods Warehouse.

“I thought I was going to die,” Stallworth said. “I heard the wind whistling through and it lifted the tractor up a couple of times and set it down and the third time it picked it up and turned it over and the wind starting pushing the trailer through the parking lot.”

The warehouse was full of employees during those destructive moments, including Terry Hubbard, who was among those who helped Stallworth from his truck after it stopped moving

“The building started shaking and we could feel the compression sucking in,” Hubbard said. “Everybody started running and we saw everything spinning down here. I climbed up on top and grabbed him and he was hollering he was in pain. You just don’t think about yourself you just do what you have to do.”



Stallworth said from now on he will be taking tornado warnings a lot more seriously.

“If they say stay at home and don’t get on the roads,” said Stallworth, “that’s exactly what I’m going to do. God was definitely on my side.”

Stallworth has only a sprained knee and a few other minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. As for Dixie Lilly Foods, they said it could take a few weeks before the roof and siding is completely repaired.