Man repeatedly accused of spying on women in restrooms held without bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man repeatedly arrested and charged with trying to take pictures of women in public restrooms will remain behind bars for the time being. It’s at least the fourth time in six years Patrick Herron has been accused of a crime like this.

Patrick Herron was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Friday morning. This following an investigation by Mobile Police. They say the 33-year-old took pictures of two women in the restroom of a church in West Mobile. Herron faces two additional counts of criminal surveillance. It’s not the first time he’s gone through this process.

The first time Herron was publicly accused of trying to spy on women in a restroom was at West Mobile Restaurant in 2015. Six years ago Herron was charged with criminal surveillance. Police say he snapped pictures of girls in restroom stalls at the San Miguel restaurant. A parent of one of the victims tackled Herron according to witnesses as he tried to run away in 2015.

The next time he ended up behind bars happened across the bay in Baldwin County. In 2019 Foley Police claim he was doing the same thing, taking pictures of women in a public restroom, this time in one of Baldwin’s biggest shopping centers, the Tanger Outlet.

Last year Herron was arrested in Baldwin County, this time by Fairhope police who say he was again caught taking pictures of women in a public restroom. Monday a judge decided to keep Herron in jail in Mobile without bond since he was already out on bond from Baldwin County.