Man reflects on moments he pulled his neighbor from burning Chickasaw home

MOBILE, COUNTY Ala. (WKRG) — A man lost his life in a house fire in Chickasaw on Thursday.

The fire happened around midnight on South West Boulevard in Chickasaw.

Thomas Michael Hanks, 65, was pulled from the flames by his neighbor.

Hanks’ neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, said that his wife heard screams from Hanks’ house around midnight.

The neighbor didn’t think twice to help.

When the neighbor got inside the home, Hanks was crawling on the ground with a piece of wood that was on fire on his back, the neighbor said.

Although Hanks didn’t make it, the neighbor said he had no regrets trying to help his neighbor of 20 years.

Capt. McDuffie with the Chickasaw Police Department said it has been quite some time since someone in the community has lost their life in a house fire.

McDuffie wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else in the community.

“If you have anything that could possibly have an electrical short make sure it is unplugged and replaced,” McDuffie said. “Get to know your neighbors so they know who you are in case you need help.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.