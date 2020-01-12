Man recovering after hit-and-run motorcycle accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Emmanuel Lofton is recovering after he was hit while riding his motorcycle on I-10 Wednesday night and the driver took off.

The father of six had his third surgery on Monday afternoon. He has two herniated disks in his neck. His femur bone was also crushed in the accident and had to be reconstructed through surgery.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Theodore Dawes Road at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. State troopers say a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle and another unknown vehicle crashed, and the other vehicle left the scene.

“Whoever this person is they’ve affected our family in so many different ways that they don’t understand,” said Lofton’s wife, Liz Davies.

The family is asking anyone who may have seen anything that night on the interstate to come forward as they continue to search for answers.







Lofton is a truck driver. His injuries will put him out of work for the foreseeable future. His family says doctors are predicting a recovery time between six and eight months.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with Lofton’s medical expenses.

